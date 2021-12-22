  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Tamil
  4. Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Dil Raju for clearing the route for RRR!

Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Dil Raju for clearing the route for RRR!

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Wed, Dec 22nd, 2021, 09:44:53hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Rajamouli

Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli has thanked Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Dil Raju for clearing the route for RRR by postponing their respective films from Sankranthi/Pongal Holidays.

".@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initative in decluttering the Pongal releases... Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero and also to the entire team at @MythriOfficial", tweeted Rajamouli.

Thanking Dil Raju, Rajamouli wrote: "Also, thanks to Dil Raju garu and the #F3Movie team for shifting the release of their film. Best wishes ! @SVC_official".

Rajamouli also thanked Pawan Kalyan for pushing Bheemla Nayak. "The decision by Chinababu garu and Pawan Kalyan garu to defer the release date of #BheemlaNayak is well appreciated. Wishing the team all the very best…:)", he tweeted.

Replying to Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu tweeted: "Always said it sir... The kind of films you make deserve all the love and respect! Can’t wait for RRR".

This healthy trend in Tollywood is a great sight to see!

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features