Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Dil Raju for clearing the route for RRR!

".@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initative in decluttering the Pongal releases... Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero and also to the entire team at @MythriOfficial", tweeted Rajamouli.

Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli has thanked Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Dil Raju for clearing the route for RRR by postponing their respective films from Sankranthi/Pongal Holidays.

Thanking Dil Raju, Rajamouli wrote: "Also, thanks to Dil Raju garu and the #F3Movie team for shifting the release of their film. Best wishes ! @SVC_official".

Rajamouli also thanked Pawan Kalyan for pushing Bheemla Nayak. "The decision by Chinababu garu and Pawan Kalyan garu to defer the release date of #BheemlaNayak is well appreciated. Wishing the team all the very best…:)", he tweeted.

Replying to Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu tweeted: "Always said it sir... The kind of films you make deserve all the love and respect! Can’t wait for RRR".

This healthy trend in Tollywood is a great sight to see!