Rajamouli to explore the incarnation angle once again in RRR?

Grandeur filmmaker SS Rajamouli has a penchant to explore the incarnation angle in his films. Magadheera and Eega had this fictional angle and both the films minted huge money at the box office.

The latest update is that SS Rajamouli has tried a different side of incarnation in his upcoming period film RRR. Sources say that the film is a fictional take on how Komaram Bheem (NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) join together to fight against the British Raj.