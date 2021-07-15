Rajamouli unveils RRR making video

The making video with the title Roar of RRR was unveiled a few minutes back on YouTube. Needless to say, following the Baahubali style, Rajamouli captured all the hard work and the grandness involved in making the film.

SS Rajamouli, the master craftsman who is known for making grandiose films is back with his next RRR.

He also made sure to give a glimpse of the ensemble of actors including Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya, Samuthirakani, and many others in pivotal characters.

UK Senthil Kumar, the regular cinematographer for SS Rajamouli is cranking the camera for the film, MM Keeravani is composing the music, and Srinivasa Mohan is taking care of the VFX department.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, RRR is all set to release on October 13 in multiple Indian languages.

Watch the video here: https://t.co/z1syaheah9?amp=1

