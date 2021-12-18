Rajamouli was impressed with Alia's performance in 'Raazi', cast her in 'RRR'

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) Ace director S.S. Rajamouli, who is known for casting his artistes wisely, says he was thoroughly impressed with Alia Bhatt's performance in 'Raazi' and that is what made him pick her for the important role of Sita in his upcoming pan-Indian film 'RRR'.

Talking to IANS, Rajamouli said, "I have two superforces in the film -- fire and water -- Ram and Bheem, who are very strong and who are exclusive in nature. For me, the character of Sita is very soft, very fragile on the outside. But inside, she is so strong that she would be able to rein in these forces.