Rajamouli: We are planning massive events

“We are planning massive promotional events in December. We will unveil the trailer in the first week,” director Rajamouli informed the media, after screening the “Janani” song from the film. The team of “RRR” screened “Janani”, the theme song of the film, to the Telugu media in Hyderabad today.

The “Janani” song will be out tomorrow. Producer DVV Danayya was also present at the event.

Ahead of the massive promotional campaign, Rajamouli briefly interacted with the local media persons. One of the most-awaited films of the season, ‘RRR’ will release on January 7 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Starring NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris, the period drama has created huge hype around it. The director is known for delivering record-breaking hits. One of the biggest directors of India, Rajamouli is a brand.