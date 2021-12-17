Rajamouli will accompany Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt on 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' grand finale

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (IANS) It was earlier reported that 'RRR' actors Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt are to appear on the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' for the grand finale.

Now that the makers have managed to bring SS Rajamouli to the show as well, the hype around the grand finale has nearly doubled.

It is reported that Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Rajamouli will promote their upcoming big venture 'RRR' during 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5's grand finale.