Rajamouli’s mission: next 40 Days!

Starring Ram Charan and NTR in the lead roles, Rajamouli has fixed a target for himself to complete the remaining portion by end of July. He has 40 days to complete the mission. There is a reason behind this target.

Rajamouli’s epic drama ‘RRR’ is the first among the big-ticket movies to resume the shooting after the lifting of the 2021 lockdown. The shoot is underway in a studio in Hyderabad.

NTR has to begin the shoot of director Koratala Siva’s new film in September or October, which was announced three months ago. Siva is also planning to wrap the shoot of ‘Acharya’ in a month. NTR will also have to go for a makeover after wrapping the ‘RRR’ shoot. Hence, Rajamouli needs to complete it by the first week of August at least.

Alia Bhatt has agreed to participate in the shoot from the first of July.

Moreover, only after does he complete the shoot, Rajamouli would able to announce the release plans. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 13, 2021. However, there is a chance that it would be pushed to 2022.

Ram Charan has already decided to work for both ‘RRR’ and ‘Acharya’ and complete the portions.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu