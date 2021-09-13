Rajamouli’s RRR not to release on October 13

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has opted out of October 13 release. In a press statement, the makers said: “Team RRR is forced to move release from October 13th, 2021 as theatres across the world aren't fully functional. A new date will be decided and announced soon”.

Later, the official Twitter handle of RRR wrote:” production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running”.