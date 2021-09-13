Rajamouli’s RRR not to release on October 13

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has opted out of October 13 release. In a press statement, the makers said: “Team RRR is forced to move release from October 13th, 2021 as theatres across the world aren't fully functional. A new date will be decided and announced soon”.
Later, the official Twitter handle of RRR wrote:” production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running”.
Produced by DVV Entertainment, Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are playing pivotal characters in RRR.
The film will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.