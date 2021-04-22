Rajamouli’s RRR shoot halted

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit us like a storm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his last night’s speech. True, new rules and restrictions are in place. In Telangana, a night curfew has been imposed and the Telugu film industry has decided to hold the shoot of big-budgeted films.

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has asked the filmmakers to work with not more than 50 crew until May 1st.

So, the new schedule of Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has been canceled. The shoot is halted as this mega film can’t work with such a limited crew.

‘RRR’ has completed 85 percent of its shoot. The film needs to wrap two songs with Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan, and some other sequences. The new schedules will be decided after the situation comes under control.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu