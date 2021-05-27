Rajasthan Board to conduct Class 10, 12 Boards when Covid graph flattens

"Cancellation of exams will be unfair for those students who have studied hard to get admission in their dream institutes.
"Also, there needs to be a proper criteria to evaluate the performance of students. So we are looking for a favourable situation to conduct the exams," he said speaking exclusively to IANS.
Students and parents across the state are insisting for cancellation of exams. However, Dotasara has ruled out any such apprehension and said that even if the board cancels Class 10 exams and sends students to Class 11, the classes for the time being are not taking place.
"In such a condition, students shall demand cancellation of exams yet again and their base will be weakened. So once the infection rate goes down, we have plans to hold the exams," he said, adding, "As such, there is no such plan of cancellation of board exams".
