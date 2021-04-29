Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 29th, 2021, 11:01:26hrs
Jaipur, April 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday has tested positive for coronavirus, however, he is asymptomatic and is working under isolation.

In a tweet on Thursday, Gehlot said, "After undergoing the Covid-19 test, I have been tested positive today. However, there are no symptoms and I am fine. As per the Covid protocols, I will continue to work under isolation."

On wednesday, he tweeted that his wife had also tested positive for coronavirus and she too was asymptomatic. Gehlot, as a precautionary measure, isolated himself soon and held meetings with health officials and others while being under isolation.

