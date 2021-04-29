Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid

Jaipur, April 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday has tested positive for coronavirus, however, he is asymptomatic and is working under isolation.

In a tweet on Thursday, Gehlot said, "After undergoing the Covid-19 test, I have been tested positive today. However, there are no symptoms and I am fine. As per the Covid protocols, I will continue to work under isolation."