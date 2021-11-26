Rajasthan issues new guidelines amid rising Covid cases

According to the fresh guidelines, students will not be forced to attend offline classes in schools and colleges, and educational institutes will have to conduct both online and offline classes.

Jaipur, Nov 26 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Friday issued new guidelines amid the spike the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, officials said.

The institutes had discontinued online classes after the state government had earlier allowed schools and colleges to function at 100 per cent capacity.

Eventually, students were made to attend offline classes due to which Covid numbers continued soaring as the students became super spreaders.

According to the new guidelines, prayer meetings in schools have been banned.

Also, the canteens shall remain closed till next directions. It will be mandatory for the entire staff to get jabbed with both doses of Covid vaccine.

The RT-PCR test of students coming from other states has been made mandatory. Also, they will have to undertake quarantine till the test report comes out. Institutes where Covid positive patients are reported will have to be closed for 10 days.

The new guidelines mentioned that it will be mandatory for all students to take written permission from their parents or guardians to attend offline classes in school.

Also, arrangements will have to be made for online study of those children.

Bus, auto, cab drivers etc. coming to the institute are required to get both doses of the vaccine.

Students and staff will be allowed according to the seating capacity of the vehicle.

--IANS

