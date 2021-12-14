Rajasthan MP demands free treatment for muscular atrophy

Jaipur, Dec 14 (IANS) Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday raised the demand for free treatment for muscular atrophy in the Lok Sabha.

Muscular atrophy is a progressive disease under which the parts of the human body gradually stop functioning.

As the disease aggravates, there comes a time when the patient cannot even drink water, he said, adding that injections worth Rs 16 crore have to be imported from abroad to treat the disease.