Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson sends Prithviraj hamper and jerseys

Malayali cricketer Sanju Samson, who is the captain of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team, has sent Prithviraj and his daughter Ally hamper and jerseys.

The actor shared the pictures of the gifts that he received on his Facebook page.

“Thank you Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals for the hamper and the jerseys! Ally and I will be cheering! Sanju… you captaining the franchise is a huge source of happiness and pride for all of us! Looking forward to more of our chats on life and cricket!” writes Prithviraj thanking Sanju and the team.