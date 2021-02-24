Rajeev Ravi presents the anthology, Aanum Pennum

Venu’s movie is based on legendary writer Uroob’s Rachiyamma. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Asif Ali play the lead characters.

Aashiq Abu’s Cherukkanum Pennum has Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. Unni R is the writer.

Directors Aashiq Abu, Venu and Jay K are ready with the anthology titled Aanum Pennum .

Jay K’s movie has been scripted by Santhosh Echikkanam. Joju George and Samyuktha Menon are playing the lead. Jay K has earlier directed Ezra.

Shyju Khalid, Venu and Suresh Rajan are the cinematographers. Bijibal and Dawn Vincent are the music directors.

The first look poster of Aanum Pennum has now been released.

