Rajendra Prasad makes Telugu OTT debut with 'Senapathi'

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (IANS) Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad is set to make his debut in the OTT space with upcoming web film titled 'Senapathi'.

The makers of 'Senapathi' came up with the announcement along with the motion poster, which revealed that the movie is an intriguing thriller.

The motion poster starts off with a conversation, between a grandfather and his grandchild, where the former narrates a 'pitta katha' of a king, his seven sons, who go out fishing (a popular folk tale in Telugu). Rajendra Prasad's narration intrigues, as his look is revealed.