Rajesh M Selva working on back to back web shows with Sarathkumar and Suniel Shetty

The latest update is that Rajesh M Selva is working on two web shows. Yes, he is directing Irai , an action thriller show for Telugu's leading OTT player Aha. Irai is their maiden Tamil web show. Sarathkumar is playing the lead role in the web show and Radaan Media Works is bankrolling the project.

Director Rajesh M Selva, a long time associate of Kamal Haasan had also directed Thoongaa Vanam and Kadaram Kondan produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

Besides Irai, Rajesh is working on a web show with Bollywood's senior actor Suniel Shetty and Eesha Gupta. The director is juggling between Chennai and Mumbai for these two web shows.

Rajesh is also penning the script for his next Tamil feature film, which is said to be a full-fledged comedy entertainer.

We also hear that he will be soon starting his own production house to produce and direct new-age content.