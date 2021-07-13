Rajesh Shringarpure on fitness regime to acquire look of mighty Malhar Rao Holkar

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Rajesh Shringarpure plays Subedaar Malhar Rao Holkar in "Punyashlok Ahilyabai", a role that demands the actor to look fit, sturdy and strong, and he focuses a lot on his fitness routine.

"For me, fitness means being flexible, strong and having the strength and stamina, so that I can give my 100 per cent throughout the day. I believe it takes sheer discipline and dedication when it comes to health and living our best life," he says.