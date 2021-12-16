Rajesh Shringarpure reflects on massive transformation in TV content

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Shringarpure, who is seen on the show 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai', believes that TV is a reflection of our society.

Being in the industry for quite some time now, he has witnessed a lot of changes in content over the past 10 years.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Rajesh said: "From saas-bahu dramas to reality shows to thought provoking shows based on societal issues, the kind of content shown on television has undergone a massive transformation. And the audience is liking this change as the content is at par with the current times."