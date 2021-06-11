Rajesh Shringarpure: The competition should be with oneself to do better

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Shringarpure, who is known for his role of Malhar Rao Holkar in the television show "Punyashlok Ahilyabai", asserts that showbiz is a competitive industry but the competition should be with oneself to do better.

"It's a highly competitive environment we live in, but I strongly believe one has to be true to oneself and one's belief to succeed in life. The competition should be with oneself to do better. Being a part of shows like 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' reaffirms my belief," said Holkar.