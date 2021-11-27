Rajini congratulates 'Maanaadu' producer who says he's boosted by superstar's call

Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) Megastar Rajinikanth called and congratulated Suresh Kamatchi, the producer of director Venkat Prabhu's just-released film 'Maanaadu', featuring Silambarasan, S.J. Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, producer Suresh Kamatchi, who managed to get his film 'Maanaadu' released despite a number of issues that continued to prevail right till the last moment, said, "Today has turned out to be sweet. A congratulatory call from Superstar has confirmed this film's success. This heart (of yours) that searches for good and congratulates it is what has raised you to the highest seat."