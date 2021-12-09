Rajini gifts gold chain to his 'Annaatthe' director Siva!

While trade pundits say that Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is an average venture at the box office and critics panned the film, the actor loved the way director Siva has executed the script. Recently, Rajinikanth visited the apartment of Siva in Anna Nagar and gifted him a gold chain. Siva and his family were surprised and moved by the kind gesture of the actor.

Sources say that Rajinikanth did not pay heed to all the reviews and box office performance of the film. According to the actor, he loved Siva's script and the director has also exactly presented what he narrated, so the Superstar honored his director.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, and Meena played pivotal characters in the film.

Released last Diwali, the film is now available on Sun NXT and Netflix.