Rajini gifts gold chain to the technical team of 'Annaatthe'!

The actor has posted a long voice note on the Hoote app in which he said that after TR Ramalingam and Tirulokchander, director Siva's technical team is super disciplined and completed the shoot against all the odds including the second wave of COVID19!

Superstar Rajinikanth had invited all the technical team of his Diwali release Annaatthe on Thursday and honored them by gifting a gold chain.

Rajinikanth is said to be personally happy with Annaatthe and had a wonderful experience working with the team.

Though the film received mixed reviews and average collections at the box office, the Superstar felt that the entire team must be appreciated for the hard work.

Sources say that Rajinikanth's next is also likely to be with Sun Pictures, the producers of Annaatthe.

"Such a sweet gesture from Our Superstar @rajinikanth Ayya! To honour the chief technicians of Annaatthe with a Gold chain! His special mention about every craftsmanship was so obliging! Thanks to Siva Sir and @sunpictures Kalanithi Maran Sir! A Memorable Day! Praise God!", tweeted Annaatthe's composer Imman.