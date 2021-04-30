Rajini, Kamal, Shankar, and Mohanlal remember KV Anand

"Absolutely shocked. My heart feels so heavy... painful.Just can’t digest..I lost a very dear friend K.V a wonderful cinematographer, and a brilliant director.This loss can never be compensated. I will miss you my dear friend.R.I.P. My deepest condolences to his family and friends", tweeted Shankar. Both had worked together in films like Mudhalvan, Boys, Nayak: The Real Hero, and Sivaji.

Popular cinematographer and director KV Anand was respected and adored by his peers in the industry. He had worked with legends like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shankar, Mohanlal, and many others.

Anand had worked as an assistant cinematographer to PC Sreeram in Kamal Haasan's Thevar Magan.

On Anand's demise, Kamal tweeted: "Started his career as a photojournalist, Anand climbed up the ladder as a great cinematographer and director. His demise is a big loss to the film industry. My condolences".

Rajinikanth who had worked with Anand in Sivaji tweeted: "Respected Anand's demise is a shocker and gives me great pain. My condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace".

Mohanlal who had worked with Anand in many films including Minnaram and the recent Kaappaan tweeted: "Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams"



