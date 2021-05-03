Rajini, Kamal, Vishal, AR Rahman, and other Kollywood celebs wish MK Stalin!

Wishes are pouring in for MK Stalin and top Kollywood celebrities have also wished him on the stupendous success.

In the recently concluded Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections, MK Stalin-led DMK won comfortably and he is all set to be the new Chief Minister of the state.

In his note on Twitter, Rajinikanth wished MK Stalin. The actor expressed his hope that under Stalin's leadership Tamil Nadu should prosper and achieve great heights.

Kamal Haasan

In his tweet, Kamal Haasan conveyed his wish to Stalin on the massive success. He also said that Stalin is going to become the CM in the testing times and wished him to perform well and lead the state in a prosperous way.



AR Rahman

My hearty wishes to the DMK alliance, they should make sure that our state stands as an example for social justice, education, and healthcare in the entire country.



Vishal

Congrats to DMK party on this fantastic victory & Congrats to dearest friends

@Udhaystalin @Anbil_Mahesh Warm welcome 2 our Chief Minister Thiru

@mkstalin. May TN prosper with good things to come in the next few years & expecting much needed Oxygen in our fractured film industry.

Vishnu Vishal

Heartiest congratulations @mkstalin uncle on your resounding victory. Im confident under your able leadership TN will flourish and progress in the right direction. #DMKwinsTN #TNwithMKStalin.



Siddharth

After #Jayalalitha avl. a #ChiefMinister has been chosen by our people. Congratulations to

@mkstalin avl. on the resounding mandate. Hope you will bring great governance for the good of all of us. We are all looking at you with expectations and questions. Vaazhga Tamizh.



Harris Jayaraj

Congratulations to Mr.Stallin @mkstalin @arivalayam #udayanidhistalin for the #victory

Sarathkumar

Congratulations @mkstalin on this stupendous victory, I am sure you will continue the legacy of Dr Kalaignar and face the immediate challenges of the pandemic facing our state and the country #dmk

Jayam Ravi

Congratulations to our new chief minister @mkstalin avargal on your victory. Best wishes @Udhaystalin bro We look forward to your governance with great expectations and hope during these difficult times.

Prakash Raj

A great win.. congratulations @mkstalin people of Tamilnadu have given a mandate for change. Hope n wish to see the difference.. all the best #justasking



Khushbu

Let us stand united and help the oncoming new Govt to make our beautiful State of #Tamilnadu even better. I trust @arivalayam and it’s leader Shri @mkstalin avl will take the State forward under his guidance n leadership. Elections come n go, good work must continue. Amen.

Stalin is also promptly responding these film celebrities as he always shares a good rapport with them.