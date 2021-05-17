'Rajini Murugan' Pawn Raj passed away

After Vivek, Paandu, Joker Thulasi, Maran, and Nellai Siva, today another Tamil comedy actor named Pawn Raj of Rajini Murugan fame passed away due to a sudden heart attack. He has also acted in Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam.

Director Ponram of Rajini Murugan and Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam fame tweeted: "#RIPPawanRaj Pawan Raja, my co-director who had acted in films like Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan passed away. My condolences to his family".