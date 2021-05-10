Rajini to wrap up 'Annaatthe' this week!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to wrap up his portions in his upcoming biggie Annaatthe by this week. We hear that only two days shoot left for the actor in Hyderabad.

Produced by Sun Pictures, director Siva has decided to wrap up Rajinikanth's portions first, and hence, the entire team worked day and night by following all the safety measures for the past one month.

Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Imman is composing the music for the film and Vetri cranks the camera. The makers of Annaatthe are planning to release the film for this Diwali.

After wrapping up his portions, Rajinikanth is likely to visit the US for his usual medical checkup.