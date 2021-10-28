Rajinikanth admitted to hospital for routine checkup

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday was admitted to a private hospital here for a routine check up.

According to his publicist, Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital here for routine checkup on Thursday evening.

The actor's wife Latha Rajinikanth told a Tamil news channel that the 70-year-old veteran actor was admitted for a day for routine checkup.