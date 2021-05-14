Rajinikanth and Soundarya donates one crore each for TN CM Relief Fund

Superstar Rajinikanth has donated one crore rupees for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's COVID19 Relief Fund. Due to the pandemic, the actor couldn't meet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. But his younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth met the Chief Minister on behalf of Rajinikanth and handed over the cheque.

Netizens are praising Rajinikanth for his magnanimous gesture. Among the actors, Rajinikanth has donated the highest amount for the relief fund so far. Actor Suriya along with his brother Karthi and Sivakumar has donated one crore but it's a share of the three stars.

On the work front, Rajinikanth has completed his portions in Annaatthe, an upcoming family action entertainer directed by Siva.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan donate Rs 1 crore

Soundarya Rajinikanth and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi have donated Rs One Cr for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's COVID19 Relief Fund on behalf of their company Apex Laboratories, the manufacturers of Zincovit in Tamil Nadu.

But a section of media has reported that Soundarya Rajinikanth handed over the cheque on behalf of her dad. We at Sify.com confirmed the same and the amount was given on behalf of Apex Laboratories.

Earlier in the morning, there was confusion regarding the amount donated by Ajith. The Government press release initially mentioned that Ajith donated 2.5 crore rupees but later, they rectified the error and confirmed that the actor donated 25 lakhs.

Due to back to back wrong reports, fans of Ajith and Rajinikanth were confused and worried.