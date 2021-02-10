Rajinikanth attends the Bhoomi pooja of Dhanush's new house at Poes Garden

Dhanush is the new celebrity to have his new bungalow at the posh Poes Gardens in Chennai.
The Bhoomi Puja for the new house was held earlier today and his father-in-law Rajinikanth was also spotted at the event. Sources say that Dhanush's new house is just a few blocks away from Rajinikanth's residence.
Aishwarya, the elder daughter of Rajinikanth and the wife of Dhanush and Latha Rajinikanth were also seen at the puja ceremony.
We hear that Dhanush is expected to leave for the US for the shoot of the Netflix film The Gray Man. To be directed by the Russo Brothers, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
