Rajinikanth completes his medical checkup, to stay in US for two more weeks!

Sources say that Rajinikanth is planning to make use of this time to take a break and enjoy the holiday with his family members.

Superstar Rajinikanth has completed his medical checkup procedure in the Mayo Clinic in US and the pic of him coming out of the hospital along with his daughter Aishwarya is doing the rounds on social media.

He is planning to return to Chennai in a couple of weeks to start dubbing for his portions in Annaatthe.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Rajinikanth has completed his portions in Annaatthe and only a few days of shoot left for the unit to wrap up the film.

Meanwhile, director Siva is working with his editor to get the required footage for Rajinikanth to dub his lines.

Annaatthe is all set to release for this Diwali.



