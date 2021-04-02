Rajinikanth extends 'deepest gratitude' on being conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The award will be given to the star for his stupendous contribution to the world of Indian cinema. The 'Robot' actor took to Twitter and extended his deepest gratitude to all those who took out time to wish him."For all the love, greetings & wishes I've received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues, well-wishers, media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks," tweeted Rajinikanth.The tweet garnered more than 13.4 thousand likes on the micro-blogging site, while scores of fans chimed into the comments section sending congratulatory messages.Several B-town celebs had also taken to their social media handles to congratulate Rajinikanth. Neena Gupta, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sidharth Malhotra, Boney Kapoor, among others, wished him on Twitter.On Thursday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar had announced that Rajinikanth will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019.The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 should have been announced last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as were the National Film Awards for 2019.The Dadasaheb Phalke, awarded for excellence in cinematic achievement, is the highest honour in the film world and is awarded by the government. The recipient of the 2018 award was Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth's co-star from 'Hum'.The 70-year-old star has featured in Bollywood as well as South Indian films and has a humongous fan following. The '2.0' star had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry.He has delivered hit films such as 'Billu', 'Muthu', 'Baashha', 'Sivaji', and 'Enthiran'. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar'. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film 'Annaatthe'. (ANI)