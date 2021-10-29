Rajinikanth hospitalized: Multiple reports in media, family says routine checkup!

While Rajinikanth's wife Latha says that he will be discharged today or tomorrow and cited that it's a routine health checkup, a section of media says that the actor is in ICU after he developed a sudden headache and uneasiness.

Hours after his voice note on Hoote about his experience of watching Annaatthe with his grandson Ved, Superstar Rajinikanth was hospitalized in Chennai. He is taking treatment in Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

Reports add that the actor has been diagnosed with an infarction mainly due to insufficient blood supply in a particular part of the body. Others say that the actor was admitted on time and he was in a stage before the stroke and treated successfully.

A report in Daily Thanthi says that the reporter spoke to Rajinikanth, the actor told him that he is doing fine and confidently said that he would be discharged in a couple of days.

Fans are worried about such multiple theories and only an official statement from the Kauvery Hospital would give us a clear update on Rajini's health.

Meanwhile, Rajini's Annaatthe is all set to release this Diwali.