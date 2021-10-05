Rajinikanth: I didn't expect SPB's song in 'Annaaatthe' would be his last song

Netizens have said that the song took them to the heydays of Rajinikanth's intro songs in the 90s.

On Monday, the intro song of Superstar Rajinikanth from his upcoming film Annaatthe was launched on the internet. Sung by the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the song sounds majestic with his powerful voice.

Rajinikanth took to his Twitter page to remember SP Balasubrahmanyam. "When I was shooting for this song, didn't expect it to be the last song of SPB, who was my voice for more than 45 years. My dear SPB would continue to live in this world with his sweet voice".

Composed by Imman, Viveka has penned the lyrics for the songs. The visual glimpse looks colorful with Rajinikanth in a rural stylish look.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is all set to release this Diwali.

Watch the song here: