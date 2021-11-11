Rajinikanth: I'm running out of words to console Puneeth Rajkumar's family!

"Greetings. After the treatment, I'm recovering well. When I was in the hospital, Puneeth Rajkumar had passed away and they told me about his demise only after two days. It was disheartening and I was deeply saddened by the news. Puneeth grew up in front of me, he was a talented and lovely child", he said.

"Puneeth breathed his last when he was on top of his game with name and fame. His absence in the Kannada industry can't be fulfilled. I'm running out of words to console his family. May his soul rest in peace", signed off Rajinikanth.