Rajinikanth in hospital, statement on his health expected Friday evening

On Thursday, Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital for a routine check up.

A senior hospital official told IANS that an update on Rajinikanth's health condition will be issued on Friday evening.

Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) Megastar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital here on Thursday evening for a routine check-up, continues to be in hospital.

The actor's wife Latha Rajinikanth also told a Tamil news channel that the 70-year-old thespian was admitted for a day for a routine checkup.

Rajinikanth who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Thursday had tweeted that he had watched his yet-to-be released movie 'Annatthe' with his grandson on Wednesday.

On Thursday, it was said Rajinikanth would be discharged from the hospital in a day.

The actor's family is also silent on his health condition on Friday.

Last year, Rajinikanth decided against taking a much-awaited political plunge citing his health condition.

At that time Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure would affect his transplanted kidney.

