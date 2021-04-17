Rajinikanth on Vivek: I can't forget the days we spent together on the sets of 'Sivaji'.

Early in the morning, veteran comedy actor Vivek (59) breathed his last. He had a massive heart attack on Thursday.

Remembering Vivek, Superstar Rajinikanth said: "I feel sad for the demise of Chinna Kalaivanar, social worker, and my dear friend Vivek. I can't forget the days we spent together on the sets of Sivaji. My deepest condolences to the family members of Vivek. May his soul rest in peace".