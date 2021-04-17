Rajinikanth on Vivek: I can't forget the days we spent together on the sets of 'Sivaji'.

Early in the morning, veteran comedy actor Vivek (59) breathed his last. He had a massive heart attack on Thursday.
Remembering Vivek, Superstar Rajinikanth said: "I feel sad for the demise of Chinna Kalaivanar, social worker, and my dear friend Vivek. I can't forget the days we spent together on the sets of Sivaji. My deepest condolences to the family members of Vivek. May his soul rest in peace".
Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman tweeted: "@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with u".
"I was shell shocked to know the demise of a great artist and my dear friend Vivek. His demise is a big loss to me and the film industry. My deepest condolences to his family members", said Chiyaan Vikram in his statement.