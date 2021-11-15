Rajinikanth promotes 'Annaatthe' on Hoote!

"When Petta and Viswasam released together, both the films went on to become super hits. I wanted to watch Viswasam and know the secret behind the success of the film. The first half of the film was good but did not know the exact reason behind the massive success. But the second half of the film was in a different color and I loved it. Later, I congratulated Siva at my residence and asked if he has a good script for me", said Rajinikanth.

"Siva told me that delivering a hit film with me is easy. No one ever told me this statement, directors used to say that they can try to make a good film. Siva sounds too honest, his story moved me and I had tears in my eyes when he narrated the climax. As Siva said, now audiences are enjoying the film, especially ladies and family audiences", he added.

Rajinikanth used to stay away from promotions but he is aggressively promoting Annaatthe. Released for Diwali, the film has opened with mixed reviews from critics and audiences.