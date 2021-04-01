Rajinikanth remembers his brother Sathyanarayana, friend Raj Bahadur, guru K Balachander!

The Government of India has honored Superstar Rajinikanth with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

On this proud moment, Rajinikanth said: "I thank Prime Minister Modi and the Central Government for honoring me with Indian cinema's prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I thank my friend Raj Bahadur who identified my talent and encouraged me to pursue acting. Despite the poor economical situation, my brother Sathyanarayana had helped me in my struggling early days. I also thank my Guru who introduced me as Rajinikanth to the Tamil people. I also thank directors, producers, technicians, costars, theater owners, distributors, and my fans across the globe".