Rajinikanth remembers Srikanth, his first antagonist!

Superstar Rajinikanth has remembered his good friend and yesteryear actor Srikanth(82), who breathed his last on Tuesday due to age-related ailments.

"I'm deeply saddened by the demise of my dear friend Srikanth. May his soul rest in peace", tweeted Rajinikanth.

Veteran actor Sivakumar also remembered Srikanth and how he helped comedy legend Nagesh during his initial days. Sivakumar's son and actor Karthi tweeted: "#RIPSrikanth sir, another veteran actor has left us. You will be fondly remembered by our Tamil people".