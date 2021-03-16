Rajinikanth resumes 'Annaatthe' in Chennai!

Superstar Rajinikanth has resumed shooting for his upcoming family action entertainer Annaatthe in Chennai on Monday. A grand set has been erected in a film city located in the outskirts of Chennai for the ongoing schedule. Sources say that the remaining scenes of the film will be shot in Chennai and Pollachi.

A major portion of the film was already shot in Hyderabad. After Rajinikanth fell sick, the makers took a break.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva of Viswasam and Veeram fame, Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Annaatthe is scheduled to release for this year's Diwali. Siva's regular Vetri is cranking the camera for the film and Imman is composing the music.