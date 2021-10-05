Rajinikanth to do a film each for Soundarya and Aishwarya!

If sources are to be believed, Superstar Rajinikanth is planning to do one film each for his daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya.
The actor has advised them to choose a perfect director without big remuneration and also recommended them to complete the film in a minimum budget. Soundarya is said to be currently in talks with a few directors for her film with Rajinikanth. After completing Soundarya's film, Rajinikanth will act in Aishwarya's production venture.
These two films are likely to be the last two projects of Rajinikanth before he announces his retirement.
Rajinikanth's next big release is Annaatthe produced by Sun Pictures. AGS Entertainment has also approached Rajinikanth for a biggie. An official announcement on his new films will be out after the release of Annaatthe. The film is scheduled to hit the screens this Diwali.