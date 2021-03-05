Rajinikanth to shoot for 'Annaatthe' in Chennai

Recently, we had reported that Superstar Rajinikanth will resume shooting for Annaatthe from March 15.
The latest hot buzz is that the veteran actor will be shooting in Chennai for the new schedule and not in Hyderabad as buzzed earlier. In the earlier Hyderabad schedule, the actor's health got deteriorated and hence, the makers have shifted the schedule to Chennai.
Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva of Viswasam fame, Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Imman is composing the music for the film and Vetri cranks the camera. The film is scheduled to release for this Diwali.