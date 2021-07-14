Rajinikanth to shoot in West Bengal for 'Annaatthe'

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Rajinikanth is likely to shoot the final schedule of his upcoming family action entertainer Annaatthe in West Bengal. Sources say that the actor has a four-day shoot pending in the film and he will soon travel to West Bengal for the same.

We also hear that during the final schedule, the Annaatthe team is planning to honor Rajinikanth as he completed the film despite his bad health and covid regulations.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva, the film has an ensemble of actors including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish.

Sun Pictures had earlier announced that they are planning to release Annaatthe for this Diwali. After completing Annaatthe, Rajinikanth is likely to team up with AGS Entertainment for a film to be directed by Desingh Periyasamy.