Rajinikanth, to sign one more film with Sun Pictures?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Superstar Rajinikanth is likely to sign one more film with Sun Pictures.

Sun Pictures is currently bankrolling Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe. They had also earlier produced Enthiran and Petta with the actor. As Rajinikanth is happy with the production house and their marketing strategy, he has expressed his wish to join hands with them again. Also, we hear that due to the delay in the production of Annaatthe, Sun Pictures also feels that one more film with Rajinikanth would compensate for the losses incurred.