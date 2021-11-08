Rajinikanth to team up with director Siva again?

A section of media has reported that Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to team up with director Siva again for a film.

But we have to wait and see, whether Rajinikanth would team up with Siva despite all the negative reviews for Annaatthe. Reportedly Soundarya, the younger daughter of Rajinikanth wants to produce a film with her dad and she prefers director Siva to direct the biggie.