Rajinikanth to team up with director Siva again?

A section of media has reported that Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to team up with director Siva again for a film.
But we have to wait and see, whether Rajinikanth would team up with Siva despite all the negative reviews for Annaatthe. Reportedly Soundarya, the younger daughter of Rajinikanth wants to produce a film with her dad and she prefers director Siva to direct the biggie.
However, we also hear that director Siva is likely to immediately join hands with actor Suriya for a new film to be produced by Gnanavel Raja. Only after completing Suriya's film, Siva will work on his new film.
Sources say that only after assessing the final box office numbers of Annaatthe, Rajinikanth will take a final call on this new film with Siva.