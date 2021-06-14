Rajinikanth to visit the US, seeks special permission?

A section of media has reported that Superstar Rajinikanth will be soon flying to the US. Though there is travel restriction due to the pandemic, according to these reports, the actor has sought special permission to fly in a chartered flight.
Rajinikanth and his entire family are vaccinated so, they are also planning to travel to the US with him.
On the work front, Rajinikanth has completed his portions in his upcoming biggie Annaatthe. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Imman is composing the music for the film and Vetri cranks the camera. The film is slated to release this Diwali.