Rajinikanth undergoes surgical procedure, to be discharged in a few days (Ld)

Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital here on Thursday following an episode of giddiness.

The actor is recovering well and is likely to be discharged in a few days, said a top official of the Kauvery Hospital.

"He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularisation, said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and Executive Director, in a statement.

"The procedure was performed successfully today (October 29) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days," Dr Selvaraj added.

Rajinikanth, who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Thursday, had tweeted that he had watched his yet-to-be released movie 'Annatthe' with his grandson on Wednesday.

Last year, Rajinikanth decided against taking a much-awaited political plunge citing his health condition.

At that time, Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure would affect his transplanted kidney.

--IANS

vj/kr