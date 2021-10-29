Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularization procedure, recovering well!

After multiple theories in social media, Kauvery Hospital has finally sent out a statement regarding Rajinikanth's health condition.
The Hospital says that the actor underwent a Carotid Artery revascularization procedure today and he is recovering well. Reports also say that he was admitted following an episode of giddiness and is likely to be discharged in a few days.
"Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted in Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai yesterday (28. Oct 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization.The procedure was performed successfully today (29th Oct 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days", read the statement from the hospital.
Fans of Superstar Rajinikanth are relieved with this new health update from the hospital.