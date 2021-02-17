Rajinikanth visits Ilaiyaraaja's studio!

Superstar Rajinikanth has made a surprise visit to the legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja's studio on Tuesday. Rajinikanth and Ilaiyaraaja had worked together in several blockbuster films in the 80s and late 70s. Later in the 90s, Rajinikanth moved to other composers like Deva and AR Rahman. But both Rajinikanth and Ilaiyaraaja remain good friends, thanks to their taste in music and faith in spirituality.

Rajini addresses the composer as Saamy and vice versa. On Tuesday, Rajinikanth visited the newly constructed studio of Ilaiyaraaja and spent his quality time listening to a live recording session.

The pics and videos of Ilaiyaraaja and Rajinikanth were all over the internet. Fans have been praising the camaraderie between the two although they stopped working together long back.